UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Serum Insitute Of India To Start Sputnik V Production In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:11 PM

RDIF, Serum Insitute of India to Start Sputnik V Production in September

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Serum Institue of India (SII) will start production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in September, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Serum Institue of India (SII) will start production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in September, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), and Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, today announced cooperation to produce the Russian Sputnik vaccine against coronavirus," the statement read, adding that the first batch of the Russian vaccine " is expected to be produced at SII's facilities in September."

The sides plan to produce more than 300 million doses of Sputnik V in India per year.

SII has already received "cell and vector samples" of the vaccine from its developer, the Gamaleya Research Center, the importation of which was duly approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

"India is the leading production hub for production of Sputnik vaccine. RDIF had earlier reached agreements with a number of pharmaceutical companies in India (Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen) for production of the Russian vaccine," the statement added.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia's sovereign wealth fund is "delighted" to cooperate with the SII.

"This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world. With technology transfer underway we expect the first batches of the vaccine to be produced jointly with SII in coming months," Dmitriev was quoted in the statement as saying.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla also said that the institute is glad to partner with the RDIF and hopes to make "millions of doses" in the near future "with trial batches starting in the month of September."

"With high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world. Given the uncertainty of the virus, it is important for international institutes, and governments to collaborate and further bolster up our fight against the pandemic," Poonawalla added.

Related Topics

India World Technology Russia Hub September From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

151 kanal of land worth Rs. 18 bln retrieved in Ba ..

4 minutes ago

Global Oil Supply Increases by 1.1 Million BPD to ..

5 minutes ago

Official visit of the head of the external policy ..

25 minutes ago

Completion of 19-year to 'Devdas':Shah Rukh Khan s ..

27 minutes ago

Win a CAR with TECNO Spark Promotion

40 minutes ago

Sarfraz Ahmed buys sacrificial animals for Eid-ul- ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.