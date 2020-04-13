UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reasonable Number Of Covid-19 Victim Recovers In Punjab:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:06 PM

Reasonable number of Covid-19 victim recovers in Punjab:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that 271 patients were recovered from coronavirus and discharged, number of recovered patients was likely to increased in a couple of days, masses should strictly follow social distancing stay indoor during lockdown,self protection plays a vital role to contain the novel virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that 271 patients were recovered from coronavirus and discharged, number of recovered patients was likely to increased in a couple of days, masses should strictly follow social distancing stay indoor during lockdown,self protection plays a vital role to contain the novel virus.

Talking to a private news channel she said total 2550 corona cases emerged in Punjab and majority of people infected were pilgrims or attended religious congregations.

"Moreover we have only nine corona contracted patients in Punjab who are critical", she stated.

She further said the government had allocated separate hospitals in Punjab for corona patients to protect other patients and paramedic staff, moreover the corona affected patients were needed to be treated with extra care.

The areas and streets completely locked down in different cities of Punjab after observing Covid-19 patients,the government had provided relief packages to the areas of large needy population, she added.

Related Topics

Punjab From Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1,799 cases registered over violations of Section ..

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

59 seconds ago

Moscow launches digital travel permits under lockd ..

1 minute ago

MoHR prepares policy recommendations to mitigate i ..

1 minute ago

PDMA dispatches 1500 safety kits, 6000 face masks, ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 2,558 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.