UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record 107 Deaths, 2680 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Pb On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:38 PM

Record 107 deaths, 2680 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb on Tuesday

As many as 2680 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday,while the pandemic claimed 107 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,097

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2680 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday,while the pandemic claimed 107 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,097.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 293,468.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,306 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,44 in Kasur,37 in Sheikhupura,52 in Nankana Sahib,180 in Rawalpindi,7 in Attock,6 in Jehlum,9 in Chakwal,40 in Gujranwala,19 in Hafizabad,5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 33 in Sialkot, 7 in Narowal,38 in Gujrat,141 in Faisalabad,51 in Toba Tek Singh,33 in Chineot,59 in Jhang,120 in Sargodha,20 in Mianwali,3 in Khoshab,7 in Bhakkar,111 in Multan,39 in Vehari,61 in Khanewal,12 in Lodharan,18 in Muzaffargarh,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Layyah,6 in Rajanpur,50 in Rahimyar Khan,54 in Bahawalpur,21 Bahawalnagar,56 in Okara,10 in Pakpatan and 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,521,002 tests for COVID-19 so far while 239,290 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO’s F19 Pro recent Eid microfilm "Sharing In ..

7 minutes ago

Delay in Sputnik V Approval by Brazil 'Politically ..

2 minutes ago

Many Details Yet to Be Clarified Regarding Putin-Z ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Commissioner warns of curfew if Coronavirus ..

12 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Arrives in Kherson Region to Visit Front ..

2 minutes ago

Five uncapped players in Zimbabwe squad for Test s ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.