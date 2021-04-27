Record 107 deaths, 2680 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb on Tuesday

As many as 2680 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday,while the pandemic claimed 107 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,097

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2680 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday,while the pandemic claimed 107 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,097.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 293,468.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,306 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,44 in Kasur,37 in Sheikhupura,52 in Nankana Sahib,180 in Rawalpindi,7 in Attock,6 in Jehlum,9 in Chakwal,40 in Gujranwala,19 in Hafizabad,5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 33 in Sialkot, 7 in Narowal,38 in Gujrat,141 in Faisalabad,51 in Toba Tek Singh,33 in Chineot,59 in Jhang,120 in Sargodha,20 in Mianwali,3 in Khoshab,7 in Bhakkar,111 in Multan,39 in Vehari,61 in Khanewal,12 in Lodharan,18 in Muzaffargarh,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Layyah,6 in Rajanpur,50 in Rahimyar Khan,54 in Bahawalpur,21 Bahawalnagar,56 in Okara,10 in Pakpatan and 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,521,002 tests for COVID-19 so far while 239,290 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.