Record 62,557 Individuals Treated Free Of Cost Under Sehat Plus Card In September

Tue 05th October 2021

A record number of 62,557 people have availed free of cost medical treatment facilities under Sehat Card Plus in September since the inception of the program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A record number of 62,557 people have availed free of cost medical treatment facilities under Sehat Card Plus in September since the inception of the program.

According to official data, the highest number of 62,557 people visited public and private hospitals in September since the universal rollout of health insurance.

At this rate, over 600,000 individuals and 8% of families could use the Sehat Card in this financial year, which is a 10 times increase versus the original program.

Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra said that increase in the utilization of the Sehat Card was an incredible achievement and vowed to make this program further better.

In August, 52,252 individuals utilized Sehat Card in August 2021.

He said that Sehat Card Plus is the flagship project of the PTI government which is not only providing free healthcare facilities to people but also help in improving living standards by reducing the poverty level in the province.

Taimur Khan Jhagra said that liver transplant treatment up to Rs. 5 million would also start under Sehat Card Plus by January.

The minister said Khyber Pakhtunkwa is the first province to give free treatment to COVID patients under Sehat Card Plus, in both public and select private sector hospitals.

The minister said the package for all ex-FATA residents to be upgraded by January 1, to be at par with the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The minister said that new independent continuous third-party monitoring of the program contract is to be signed by October to further increase oversight and transparency of the program.

