Record-Breaking 60,000 People Signed Up for Vaccination in Moscow in One Day - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Moscow residents have signed up for COVID-19 vaccinations a record 60,000 times in the past 24 hours, which is 10 times higher than the minimum rates, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the situation is difficult, today we are practically at the peak of the incidence rate compared even with the previous period [wave]. But, what pleases, nevertheless, we are getting vaccinated more actively .... Yesterday a record number was signed up - about 60,000 (people), until recently we 'fell' to the level of about 6,000 [applications] per day, that is, almost 10 times the difference," Sobyanin said when visiting a new health center in the Russian capital.

Earlier this week, the Mayor said that over 2 million Moscow residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This is encouraging, it means that Muscovites can receive reliable protection from the pandemic in the coming months, stabilize the situation and return to normal life," the mayor added.