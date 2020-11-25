Recovered patient from COVID-19 tests positive again

A man who had earlier recovered from coronavirus infection was tested positive again, the Khyber Medical University (KMU) said adding it has started medical investigation of the case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A man who had earlier recovered from coronavirus infection was tested positive again, the Khyber Medical University (KMU) said adding it has started medical investigation of the case.

Vice Chancellor, KMU, Professor Dr Ziaul Haq said there could be more than one cases of similar nature as being a new disease it will take time to be studied and researched.

He said the KMU has so far conducted over 300000 tests for coronavirus adding the laboratory was conducting 1500 tests on a daily basis. Efforts were on to take the tally of coronaviurs tests to 3000 per day.

He said a surge has been witnessed in coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding as there was no such vaccine available for total cure of the disease, people have to strictly follow the prescribed SOPs.