RED Campaign Geared To Meet Targets By Nov 12

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:48 PM

Reach Every Door (RED) campaign to vaccinate children above 12 years age against coronavirus was in full swing in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah on Friday

In order to monitor and achieve targets of the of campaign he visited various vaccination centers and reviewed the arrangements.

He said the district health teams were working hard to achieve the targets till November 12.

Meanwhile, the DC visited district teaching hospital's Trauma center, Emergency and other departments.He inspected the facilities being provided to patients and directed the MS to improve service delivery.

