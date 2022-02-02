RED vaccination drive begins in Narowal district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Reach Every Door (RED) corona vaccination campaign launched across the district on Wednesday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Reach Every Door (RED) corona vaccination campaign launched across the district on Wednesday.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar reviewed the proceedings on the first day of vaccination.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Umar Farooq Warraich, CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed, DHO Dr.

Muhammed Tariq, District Coordinator National Program Dr Naveed Haider, Hafiz Muhammad Omar, IT officer Safian Butt and others.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar was informed that during the third phase of corona vaccination campaign, first dose of corona vaccine was injected to 3,750 people while second dose of corona vaccine was given to 4,889 people.

The DC directed the officers of health department to ensure the achievement of set target and saidthat no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.