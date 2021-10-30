RED vaccination drive in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Reach Every Door (RED) campaign was in full swing in the provincial capital which would conclude on November 12, next month.

In Punjab, crackdown against non-compliance of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and non vaccinated people was underway.

For compliance of RED campaign, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatta visited Madrasa tul Banat Girls School and reviewed the vaccination process of students. The school administration briefed the DC Lahore about the vaccination of students.

The DC also took feedback from the staff deputed on corona desk.

He appealed to people to vaccinate their children as it was the only viable solution to prevent the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Umer Sher visited Islampura, Sanat Nagar, Krishan Nagar, MAO Collage areas and otherslocations to inspect and monitor the cleanliness situation of the city as 15-day special cleanliness driveswas continued.