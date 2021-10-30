UrduPoint.com

RED Vaccination Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:06 PM

RED vaccination drive in full swing

Reach Every Door (RED) campaign was in full swing in the provincial capital which would conclude on November 12, next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Reach Every Door (RED) campaign was in full swing in the provincial capital which would conclude on November 12, next month.

In Punjab, crackdown against non-compliance of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and non vaccinated people was underway.

For compliance of RED campaign, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatta visited Madrasa tul Banat Girls School and reviewed the vaccination process of students. The school administration briefed the DC Lahore about the vaccination of students.

The DC also took feedback from the staff deputed on corona desk.

He appealed to people to vaccinate their children as it was the only viable solution to prevent the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Umer Sher visited Islampura, Sanat Nagar, Krishan Nagar, MAO Collage areas and otherslocations to inspect and monitor the cleanliness situation of the city as 15-day special cleanliness driveswas continued.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Mao November From

Recent Stories

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: ..

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

51 seconds ago
 UK to Donate 20 Million More AstraZeneca Vaccine D ..

UK to Donate 20 Million More AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Countries in Need by E ..

52 seconds ago
 South Africa's Tutu casts early ballot in local po ..

South Africa's Tutu casts early ballot in local poll

54 seconds ago
 WUM honours 768 graduates with eight first ever Ph ..

WUM honours 768 graduates with eight first ever PhDs in third convocation

7 minutes ago
 Over 3.74m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.74m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Lebanon Hopes to Calm Tensions With Gulf Countries ..

Lebanon Hopes to Calm Tensions With Gulf Countries - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.