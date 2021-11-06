UrduPoint.com

RED Vaccination Drive Progress Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:57 PM

RED vaccination drive progress reviewed

KASUR, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Arshad Bhatti reviewed the progress of reach every door (RED) drive here on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting of private school association (PSA) in DC's committee room here, he directed the owners of private schools to complete the vaccination process for students as soon as possible.

He said that reach every door campaign was going successful in the district and all out efforts were being made to achieve 100 percent target.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive education Authority Mrs Naheed Wasif, Central President Private School Association Mian Shabbir Ahmad Hashmi, District President Ghulam Murtaza Baig, Health Department officials and others.

