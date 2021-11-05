UrduPoint.com

Reduction In Corona Cases Continues In KP

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

A report of Health Department on Friday said that reduction in the number of coronavirus cases continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the active cases' number remained at 1447 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A report of Health Department on Friday said that reduction in the number of coronavirus cases continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the active cases' number remained at 1447 in the province.

The number of coronavirus patients being treated at the hospitals remained at 313 of which 72 were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The report said that 108 new patients of coronavirus infection were reported in the province during the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 178427. Likewise, the report said 180 gained recovery from the infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total recovered people to 171219.

The report informed that four people died of corona infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 5761 in the province.

According to the report so far 3321838 medical tests have been conducted in the province. During the last 24 hours 9751 medical tests were conducted across the province.

During the last 24 hours, 54 new cases were reported from provincial metropolises while from Haripur 9, from Kohat 8 and from Mardan 7 cases were reported. At the time Peshawar with 398 active cases topped other districts of the province followed by district Mardan with 195 cases, Kohat with 125 cases and Bannu with 96 cases.

The report added that no coronavirus infection case was reported from 20 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

