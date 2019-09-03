Reforms Ordinance to be introduce to improve performance of public hospitals: Dr Yasmeen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said Reforms Ordinance would be introduced to improve the performance of government hospitals in the province.

Talking to private news channel, she said no government hospital would be privatized in the province.

She said many employees of public hospitals did not attend their duties but they take salaries from the government. Some doctors and other staff just come to hospitals for an hour or two, she added.

To a question, Yasmin said the government would allocate budget for all public hospitals of the province.

Boards of governor would be formed in all teaching hospitals and a retired professor would head these boards to streamline the performance of the hospitals, she added.

The minister said patients would be provided free of cost treatments in emergency and other departments of the hospitals in the province.

To another question about dengue patients in Rawalpindi, she said 170 patients were registered in hospitals of the district. There were specific areas in Rawalpindi like Dhoke Jabbi and cantt, from where dengue larva was detected, she added.

Dr Yasmin said Sehat Insaf Cards would be distributed in all districts of the province by October.