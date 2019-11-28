UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Blood Centre Facilitating Various Hospitals In City Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Regional Blood Centre facilitating various hospitals in city Multan

The Regional Blood Centre is extending services to Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases( MIKD) and Children Complex free of charge for blood while for Nishtar Hospital, a donar is required for replacement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Regional Blood Centre is extending services to Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases( MIKD) and Children Complex free of charge for blood while for Nishtar Hospital, a donar is required for replacement.

An official of Regional Blood Centre told APP on Thursday that they were providing blood to Thalassaemia centre of Children's Complex and MIDK patients freely wheres a donar was required for Nishtar Hospital patients, as it needed 200 to 300 blood pints on daily basis.

He said that they make three components of blood after getting donation including pack cells poluparly known as red blood cells ( RBCs), plasma (white blood cells) and platelets, adding that these are provided to patients according to recommendations by doctors.

After complete assessment of a donor including blood pressure, HB levels, hepatistis B, C, HIV 1&2, blood group, Malaria test etc, we collect blood, the official said and added that entire screening is carried out after donation.

For a normal person, 11.5 HB (haemoglobin) gram per decilitre (g/dl) level is required while for donation, it should be 12.8 g/dl and above for donating blood, he added.

The centre keeps on conducting camps for blood donations at educational and other institutions, the official said adding that people have many misconpection about blood donation which they are trying to remove by educating them.

The body makes new blood after donation, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Blood

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Meets with a Number of Forei ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand - UAE trade increased 29% during past ..

16 minutes ago

Southern Punjab v Sindh ends in a draw

17 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran and Tay ..

25 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

46 minutes ago

Glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.