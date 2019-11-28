Regional Blood Centre facilitating various hospitals in city Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Regional Blood Centre is extending services to Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases( MIKD) and Children Complex free of charge for blood while for Nishtar Hospital, a donar is required for replacement.

An official of Regional Blood Centre told APP on Thursday that they were providing blood to Thalassaemia centre of Children's Complex and MIDK patients freely wheres a donar was required for Nishtar Hospital patients, as it needed 200 to 300 blood pints on daily basis.

He said that they make three components of blood after getting donation including pack cells poluparly known as red blood cells ( RBCs), plasma (white blood cells) and platelets, adding that these are provided to patients according to recommendations by doctors.

After complete assessment of a donor including blood pressure, HB levels, hepatistis B, C, HIV 1&2, blood group, Malaria test etc, we collect blood, the official said and added that entire screening is carried out after donation.

For a normal person, 11.5 HB (haemoglobin) gram per decilitre (g/dl) level is required while for donation, it should be 12.8 g/dl and above for donating blood, he added.

The centre keeps on conducting camps for blood donations at educational and other institutions, the official said adding that people have many misconpection about blood donation which they are trying to remove by educating them.

The body makes new blood after donation, he added.