Registration of 40-49 age group begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The registration for vaccination against coronavirus of 40-49 age group has been started in the province from Tuesday.

Now people of 40 years of age and above can register their Names for vaccination by sending their CNIC number to 1166 through sms.

On sending the CNIC, people will receive acknowledgment while date and vaccination centre details will be sent to people later.

It is pertinent to mention here that vaccination to citizens above 50 years of age was already underwayand the Punjab health department established 126 vaccination centres across the province to facilitate people.