UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Of 40-49 Age Group Begins

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

Registration of 40-49 age group begins

The registration for vaccination against coronavirus of 40-49 age group has been started in the province from Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The registration for vaccination against coronavirus of 40-49 age group has been started in the province from Tuesday.

Now people of 40 years of age and above can register their Names for vaccination by sending their CNIC number to 1166 through sms.

On sending the CNIC, people will receive acknowledgment while date and vaccination centre details will be sent to people later.

It is pertinent to mention here that vaccination to citizens above 50 years of age was already underwayand the Punjab health department established 126 vaccination centres across the province to facilitate people.

Related Topics

Punjab SMS From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 1,900 reco ..

16 minutes ago

28 shops sealed for SOPs violation

6 minutes ago

Shopkeepers, vendors fined for overcharging, not f ..

6 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill Key Taliban Commander in Kandah ..

6 minutes ago

Javed Miandad says Babar Azam is the best player i ..

29 minutes ago

PMA calls for holding complete lockdown

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.