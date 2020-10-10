UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Medical Institute Celebrates World Mental Health Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:35 PM

Rehman Medical Institute celebrates World Mental Health Day

Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar hosted the annual conference on World Mental Health Day here on Saturday and highlighted the various aspects of Mental Health and its significance in the workplac

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar hosted the annual conference on World Mental Health Day here on Saturday and highlighted the various aspects of Mental Health and its significance in the workplace.

The conference was organized by RMIs Department of Psychiatric and was attended by notables in the field of psychology. Prof. Dr.

Khalid Mufti was the chief guest of the event.

All the guests spoke on various aspects of Mental Health and its significance in the workplace. Ideas and theories were presented on how the mental health of a workforce needs to be kept healthy.

In doing so, the organization witnesses how the employees become more productive and efficient. This not only benefits them but also the organization they work for resulting in mutual beneficence.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Event Mufti

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army will continue to support elected-gov ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Marshal Intech team, ..

21 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 136,430 COVID-19 ..

21 minutes ago

Kyrgyz President's Stepping Down Off Table, Has No ..

1 minute ago

=Another Strike Hits Church in Karabakh's Shusha, ..

1 minute ago

Top Greek Diplomat Briefs Slovak Counterpart on Si ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.