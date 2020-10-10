Rehman Medical Institute celebrates World Mental Health Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar hosted the annual conference on World Mental Health Day here on Saturday and highlighted the various aspects of Mental Health and its significance in the workplace.

The conference was organized by RMIs Department of Psychiatric and was attended by notables in the field of psychology. Prof. Dr.

Khalid Mufti was the chief guest of the event.

All the guests spoke on various aspects of Mental Health and its significance in the workplace. Ideas and theories were presented on how the mental health of a workforce needs to be kept healthy.

In doing so, the organization witnesses how the employees become more productive and efficient. This not only benefits them but also the organization they work for resulting in mutual beneficence.