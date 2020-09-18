Religious leaders urged to play role in eradicating polio

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Friday urged religious scholars to play their role for creating awareness among the people in order to help out the government for eradicating polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Friday urged religious scholars to play their role for creating awareness among the people in order to help out the government for eradicating polio.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ulema to muster their support for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from September 21.

He reiterated that efforts would continue against polio till elimination of a last case in the country and hoped that religious leaders of all schools of thought would continue their support in this regard to protect the young generation from the crippling disease.

He said that all arrangements were completed to make the anti-polio campaign success in the district by administering anti-polio drops to all children aged upto five years.

He also appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease and cooperate with the polio teams.

Ulema assured their full cooperation with the district administration and vowed to play role in making the campaign a success.