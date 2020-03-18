Religious leaders vows to support for measures to combat coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Religious leaders belonging to various schools of thought have assured their support for measures to combat coronavirus.

This was announced in a meeting of District Peace Committee chaired by Senior Superintend of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo at his office here on Wednesday.

Ulema and spiritual leaders unanimously emphasized the need of larger unity and interfaith harmony.

Speaking at the meeting, the SSP said that coronavirus crisis would have to be resolved with national approach adding that there is a need to spread the Islamic message of cleanliness. "Frequent hand-washing should be encouraged. In the present case social mobilization must be limited. Events like weddings should be avoided in the current situation, he said.