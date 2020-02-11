Religious scholars to play lead role in PEI, include polio in Friday sermons: PSTF

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit has said that religious scholars can play a key role in addressing religious based misconceptions in the community about polio vaccination and can preach for the noble cause specially in Friday sermons.

This, he said while chairing a meeting here Tuesday with Provincial Scholars Task Force (PSTF) and Religious Support Persons (RSPs).

Abdul Basit further said that polio vaccination was national emergency and every segment of society including religious fraternity must play its due role in polio eradication.

He said that religious misconceptions constitute a big chunk of refusals in community and requested the religious scholars to support the government in addressing those issues to achieve the goal of polio-free region and purge the globe of the menace.

Speaking on the occasion, Focal Person of PSTF Peshawar, Mufti Zafar Zaman, Maulana Jahanzeb and Qari Asim assured full support for polio eradication in the upcoming NID starting from February 17, 2020 in the province.

Mufti Zafar and other PSTF members said that not only will they support the cause but will also request other local and regional religious organizations to fully participate in the national cause.

�Earlier, coordinator EOC gave away commendatory certificates to PSTF members and RSPs in recognition of their outstanding services for the noble cause of polio eradication.