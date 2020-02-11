UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Scholars To Play Lead Role In PEI, Include Polio In Friday Sermons: PSTF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

Religious scholars to play lead role in PEI, include polio in Friday sermons: PSTF

Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit has said that religious scholars can play a key role in addressing religious based misconceptions in the community about polio vaccination and can preach for the noble cause specially in Friday sermon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit has said that religious scholars can play a key role in addressing religious based misconceptions in the community about polio vaccination and can preach for the noble cause specially in Friday sermons.

This, he said while chairing a meeting here Tuesday with Provincial Scholars Task Force (PSTF) and Religious Support Persons (RSPs).

Abdul Basit further said that polio vaccination was national emergency and every segment of society including religious fraternity must play its due role in polio eradication.

He said that religious misconceptions constitute a big chunk of refusals in community and requested the religious scholars to support the government in addressing those issues to achieve the goal of polio-free region and purge the globe of the menace.

Speaking on the occasion, Focal Person of PSTF Peshawar, Mufti Zafar Zaman, Maulana Jahanzeb and Qari Asim assured full support for polio eradication in the upcoming NID starting from February 17, 2020 in the province.

Mufti Zafar and other PSTF members said that not only will they support the cause but will also request other local and regional religious organizations to fully participate in the national cause.

�Earlier, coordinator EOC gave away commendatory certificates to PSTF members and RSPs in recognition of their outstanding services for the noble cause of polio eradication.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio February 2020 Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

PCB announces MCC itinerary

19 minutes ago

Singapore to be &#039;45-minute city-state, withou ..

26 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

28 minutes ago

Russia-African Union Meetings Should Include More ..

7 minutes ago

Youth, a precious asset: President International I ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.