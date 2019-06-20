UrduPoint.com
Remove Stagnant Rain Water To Prevent Dengue Spread

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:33 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Mehmood Khan Thursday asked to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Mehmood Khan Thursday asked to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, the CEO said no dengue case has been detected in the year 2019 but there is need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

He urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Dr Rashid said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds at isolated places in Rawalpindi division on Friday.

