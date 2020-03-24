Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening test at IIA

At least 141 nationals repatriated from the Doha and Dubai airports in Thursday Morning were screened by the health authorities at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to prevent further spread of the covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):At least 141 nationals repatriated from the Doha and Dubai airports in Thursday Morning were screened by the health authorities at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to prevent further spread of the covid-19.

"None of the passengers came with visible symptoms of Corona Virus infection. Corona screening test RT PCR was done for all passengers and sent to the laboratory," said a statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

"RT PCR was done on all passengers and sent to Laboratory for testing," it added.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the government arranged two special flights for the expatriated Pakistanis who were stuck up at different airports of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates due to partial suspension of International flights by Pakistan.

'Fly Dubai' flight brought 101 stranded Pakistanis from Abu Dhabi and Dubai while some forty passengers arrived by 'Emirates flight', said the Aviation Division.

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration said all the returnees after screening had been advised to stay in home quarantine until their test results become clear.

The administration said it had arranged quarantine facilities at two private hotels in blue area.

The rapid response team along with officials of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, National Institution of Health and the Health Ministry received the returning Pakistanis on their arrival.

The National Disaster Management Authority coordinated the entire response, the local administration said.

Earlier, in the late Monday night, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Moeed Yusuf and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari visited the IIA to review the arrangements made by the health and airport authorities for screening of Pakistanis returning from Doha and Dubai.