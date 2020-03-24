Reports about corona virus infection in PPP leader, family members rejected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A news report appearing in press regarding infection of corona virus in Tahir Abbas, leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and younger brother of late Syed Qamar Abbas, and his family members has been rejected.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the news report has been termed as totally baseless and untrue, causing distress among the PPP leader and party ranks.

The press report claimed that Tahir Abbas and his family who was on way back after performing Umra and pilgrimage of revered shrines in Iran have been proved positive with corona virus test.

The PPP leader and his family has been sent to quarantine at Benazir University Peshawar for a period of 14 days, the report added.

In the statement, Tahir Abbas said on return from Umra and shrines in Iran, he and his family were kept in quarantine in Taftan city of Baluchistan for 17 days.

The test reports taken during stay in Taftan were also proved negative after which they were handed over to authorities in KP, Tahir claimed.

Presently, he continued, he along with his family is in Gomal Medical College D.I.Khan in KP for quarantine.

Here at Gomal University blood tests of around 234 inmates, including Tahir and his family, have been conducted who are all cleared from corona virus, statement added.

Tahir Abbas said he is staying in Gomal University to complete his 14 days quarantine period after which will return back to his native Peshawar city.