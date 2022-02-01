Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 15062 calls in Jan 2022

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 15062 phone calls during January 2022 of which 5806 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 15062 phone calls during January 2022 of which 5806 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.8 minutes. As many as 953 road accidents, 43 fire-related incidents and 72 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 4218 medical emergencies, one incidents of drowning and 519 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in January 2022 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 5732 people were rescued in the month, out of which 2279 were provided first aid on the spot while 3241 were taken to hospitals. A total of 212 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 565 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.