A female medical technician of Rescue 1122 KP on Wednesday successfully managed delivery of a baby at home while realizing complications in shifting of the patient to hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A female medical technician of Rescue 1122 KP on Wednesday successfully managed delivery of a baby at home while realizing complications in shifting of the patient to hospital.

According to spokesman of Rescue 1122, delivery took place at phase two of posh Hayatabad Township in Peshawar.

On receiving emergency call about shifting of a woman to hospital for delivery, Rescue 1122 rushed an ambulance along with required medical team.

On reaching home, Medical Technician, Shaheen Akhter realized sever complications in shifting of the lady to hospital.

She asked relatives of the patient to allow her to manage delivery at home because shifting to hospital sounds not a suitable option for her.

On getting permission, Shaheen started her work and the lady gave birth to a baby at her home in Hayatabad.

"Both the mother and new born baby are now in good health and were provided necessary treatment," adds the spokesman.

Meanwhile Director General Rescue 1122 while appreciating professional competence of medical team has announced honoring the female technician with a commendation certificate.