Rescue 1122 teams ensure safety of citizens against corona virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to take precautionary measures to deal Corona virus, 1122 rescue workers are continuing to work during the COVID-19 public health emergency, serving public in their difficult time.

District Emergency Officer talking to ptv news channel said, Corona spraying is continued at different quarantine centers, public places, including offices, roads and markets of the city with an aim to safe citizens.

He said during the spraying they also provide guideline to the people to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

He advised the citizens to stay home which would help prevent spread of corona virus.

Government is providing all kinds of facilities and the latest technology to the department to more effectively help the public, he added.

He appreciated the role of 1122 staff deployed in the Quarantine center as of vital importance in preventing the virus and said these staff are playing front-line role in the war against Corona.

The government is taking steps beyond its capacity to address the issue, however, all these measures will only be fruitful if common people fulfill the responsibilities on their part, he said.