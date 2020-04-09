UrduPoint.com
Rescue Playing Front Line Role Against Corona Virus

Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Rescue playing front line role against corona virus

District Emergency Officer Rescue Dr Muhammad Irshad-ul-Haq said they were playing front line role in fighting against corona virus.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue Dr Muhammad Irshad-ul-Haq said they were playing front line role in fighting against corona virus.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said all out arrangements were being made on direction of Director Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer across the district here.

He said all important places, especially busy areas were being sprayed with chlorine-mixed water. Important city's intersections, schools, colleges, banks, vegetable and fruit markets among internal and external points of the city were being washed away on daily basis.

