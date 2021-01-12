Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness sessions on Covid 19

Rescue service 1122 of Dir Lower on Tuesday conducted sessions to educate masses regarding precautionary measures against the spread of Covid 19 and to get prompt services of the Rescue 1122 in case of emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Rescue service 1122 of Dir Lower on Tuesday conducted sessions to educate masses regarding precautionary measures against the spread of Covid 19 and to get prompt services of the Rescue 1122 in case of emergency.

The awareness Rescue raising sessions were held in Bandagai, Alflah and Amin Flur, Lower Taimergara on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 KP Dr Khatir Ahmed, says media spokesperson of the service.

Speaking on the occasion District Incharge Izhar Alam urged to strictly adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distance to stop the spread of the contagion.

He also educated about the services the Rescue service provided during the pandemic and informed them to make a free call on 1122 in case of emergency to avail these services.

A large number of local people including shopkeepers participated where the Rescue workers briefed them about coronavirus disease.