Research, medicines and surgery have made diseases curable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar has said that modern research, discovery of new medicines and modern techniques in the field of surgery have made complicated and fatal diseases curable now.

He was addressing a seminar, held at the Pediatrics Ward of LGH on Thursday. He said the innovations were saving millions of lives in today's world. He said: "I am proud to say that in the child ward of the Lahore General Hospital, all drugs for cancer, diagnosis and treatment of cancer are being provided totally free, and parents have not to spend even a penny." Similarly, he added, the LGH had distinction to provide free medical treatment to kids having eye cancer by birth.

Head of the Department Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, young doctors, nurses, children and their parents, Prof Muhammad Shahid, Dr Aafia Arif, Dr Umair, Dr Azam Muzammil and Dr Abdul Aziz, attended the seminar.

Toys, school bags and other items were distributed among the children, who were treated through cancer disease at LGH.

Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Al-Freed Zafar said that it was a matter of conducting diagnosis of cancer disease in 8,000 children every year. He said that there was dire need of creating awareness among the public on the topic so that parents could take on time steps in this regard.

Prof Agha Shabbir Ali said that mostly 12 types of cancer are found in children, most of which are blood and brain tumours. He said that the diagnosis should be made as soon as possible so that proper treatment could be started.

Dr Aafia Arif mentioned the symptoms of blood cancer in children, saying that constant fever, pain in the body and bones, red spots on the body, blood from nose and mouth are some of the symptoms of cancer among children, which must be taken seriously.

She said that parents should take immediate notice of symptoms such as blood, vomiting and glands in the neck. She said that the CBC and blood tests are helpful in diagnosing blood cancer.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar told the media that in Punjab, introduction of health cards would provide a big facility to the needy patients as they could get free treatment of cancer, heart and other diseases through these cards.

The PGMI principal said that unfortunately in Pakistan death rate of children was high which had many reasons. He said that we all should play our role to create awareness to save children from the diseases especially from cancer.

He said that polluted eatables and changing environment were the big reasons to make the situation worse. He called upon the medical experts to utilise all resources to prepare the young doctors as per requirements and review the reasons behind such diseases like cancer.

Prof Fareed said that parents, especially mothers, should also fulfill their responsibilities towards children and save them from all hazards.

The principal and other speakers appreciated the performance of pediatrics ward of Lahore General Hospital and appreciated the holding of seminar on cancer among children.