Researcher suggests potato protein may help maintain muscle mass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A new study suggests that protein derived from potatoes can be of high quality and help a person develop and maintain muscle mass.

The research, published in the journal Nutrients, could be important and increase number of people are transitioning toward plant-based diets.

These diets have an impact on a range of factors, including physical health, environmental sustainability, and exercise performance capacity.

When considering the quality of protein, people often draw a distinction between animal-based and plant-based proteins.

According to a 2019 review in the journal Nutrients, while plant-based diets offer health and environmental benefits, few single sources of plant protein provide all the beneficial amino acids associated with a protein source.

Plant-based protein can also be more difficult to digest, so some of the potential nutritional value may be lost.

By contrast, animal-based proteins contain all the amino acids that a person needs, and generally easier to digest.