UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researcher Suggests Potato Protein May Help Maintain Muscle Mass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:26 PM

Researcher suggests potato protein may help maintain muscle mass

A new study suggests that protein derived from potatoes can be of high quality and help a person develop and maintain muscle mass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A new study suggests that protein derived from potatoes can be of high quality and help a person develop and maintain muscle mass.

The research, published in the journal Nutrients, could be important and increase number of people are transitioning toward plant-based diets.

These diets have an impact on a range of factors, including physical health, environmental sustainability, and exercise performance capacity.

When considering the quality of protein, people often draw a distinction between animal-based and plant-based proteins.

According to a 2019 review in the journal Nutrients, while plant-based diets offer health and environmental benefits, few single sources of plant protein provide all the beneficial amino acids associated with a protein source.

Plant-based protein can also be more difficult to digest, so some of the potential nutritional value may be lost.

By contrast, animal-based proteins contain all the amino acids that a person needs, and generally easier to digest.

Related Topics

May 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Hurriyat leaders expressed solidarity with APHC le ..

3 minutes ago

97 killed as plane crashes into residential area n ..

28 minutes ago

Fedeal govt. in contact with Sindh govt to ensure ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Gamaleya Institute Plans to Start Producin ..

26 minutes ago

US Lifts Coronavirus-Related Entry Restrictions fo ..

26 minutes ago

70 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.