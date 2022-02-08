Researchers develop biomimetic enamel analog for dental repair

Researchers from Chinese and American institutions have developed an artificial enamel analog, which is expected to be a promising candidate as a dental repair material due to its outstanding mechanical strength, stiffness and hardness

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Researchers from Chinese and American institutions have developed an artificial enamel analog, which is expected to be a promising candidate as a dental repair material due to its outstanding mechanical strength, stiffness and hardness.

Tooth enamel is an ideal target model for biomimetic material design, but it lacks regenerative capacity. Moreover, the complex structure makes its repair difficult.

The researchers from the Beihang University, the Peking University school of Stomatology (PKU-SS) and the University of Michigan designed the biomimetic enamel analog with essential hierarchical structures at multiple scales.

This nanocomposite material simultaneously exhibited outstanding mechanical strength, high stiffness, hardness, viscoelasticity and toughness, exceeding the properties of natural enamel, as well as previously bulk-manufactured enamel-inspired materials, according to the research article recently published in the journal Science.