Researchers develop self-service vision screening instrument

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a self-service visual acuity detector and a management system for visual health.

Users view visual targets through the lens of the vision detector and their visual acuity is judged based on the sizes of the targets which are seen clearly.

The detector's mean detection time is under one minute, according to its developer, the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The detector can be used in schools and at home, as well as for visual care organizations.

The visual health management system is accessible via WeChat mini-program, tablet computer app and computer software. Users can check their personal vision detection data and visual care advice.

The vision detector and management system are expected to provide myopia prevention and control management services including detection, data collection, follow-up advice and science popularization.