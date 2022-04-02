Researchers print 3D cardiac tissue capable of sustaining pulses for over 6 months

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese researchers and their counterparts from British and Dutch universities have worked together to print a cardiac tissue that can survive in vitro and sustain pulses for more than six months

3D bioprinting has demonstrated its advantages as one of the major methods in fabricating simple tissues, yet it still faces difficulties to generate vasculatures and preserve cell functions in complex organ production.

The researchers from the Chinese academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, the University of Manchester and Delft University of Technology overcame the limitations of conventional bioprinting systems by converting a six degree-of-freedom robotic arm into a bioprinter, thus enabling cell printing on 3D complex-shaped vascular scaffolds from all directions.

The research article, recently published in the journal Bioactive Materials, stated that several layers of cells were printed on the scaffold and were co-cultured for a period of time to induce the formation of functional intercellular junctions and new capillaries between the printed cells. Thereafter, a new round of c