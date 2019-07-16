Residents asked to remain vigilant, present weather suitable for dengue larva spread: ADC

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Tuesday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva was being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Tuesday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva was being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements ,she directed officials of the concerned departments to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Saima said as the present spell of rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needed to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office forecast more rain in the week.

The ADC directed the officials to implement anti-dengue regulations fully and stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion, the health official briefed the meeting that only 1098 dengue suspects patients had been brought to Allied hospital during the year while 8 were tested positive of dengue virus and admitted in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family hospitals.

He said that required facility was being provided to the patients admitted in the hospitals. He told the meeting that during indoor surveillance in Rawalpindi cantonment,chaklala cantt and Potohar urban and rural areas from July 9 to 15, 70,166 houses were checked and larvae was found at 458 houses while during outdoor surveillance 55,868 spots were checked and larvae was found at 34 points.

"Dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation,"he added.