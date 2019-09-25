Resource mapping starts to facilitate dengue patients in capital: Dr Zafar Mirza

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that the ' dengue control room' at the Federal ministry has started resource mapping to effectively facilitate ongoing response activities in the federal capital.

He was chairing a meeting to chalk out plan for effective community engagement in areas of concern to tackle dengue, which was also attended by MNAs from Islamabad Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Awan.

He said that the Directorate General Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Islamabad Capital territory's (ICT) health department are conducting regular larva surveillance and instituting urgent response measures through rapid response teams.

He said that all major public and private sectors hospitals in Islamabad have allocated beds for dengue patients.

He added as of today, 197 patients are admitted in government and 63 in private sector hospitals in Islamabad.

He said dengue counters and wards have been established in government and private hospitals of Islamabad.

He said that the Punjab Government is providing free diagnostic services to dengue patients in all public sector health facilities, while semi-government and private hospitals in Rawalpindi have also allocated 260 beds for treatment of dengue patients.

He said that the Chief Minister Punjab visited Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Faisalabad to personally see the ongoing response activities and directed concerned stakeholders to take priority actions.

He assured to provide all required resources to tackle the outbreak effectively.