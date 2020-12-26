UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurants, Shops Sealed Over Covid-19 SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:43 PM

Restaurants, shops sealed over Covid-19 SOPs violation

The district administration sealed two restaurants and six shops over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed two restaurants and six shops over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

Various teams of the department imposed heavy fines on violators and issued warnings as well, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said the teams sealed Liaqat Garments, Bhai Jan Shoes, kehkasha Khussa Shop and others.

He said teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that theywarned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shibli criticizes Fazl for expelling four leaders ..

37 seconds ago

Legendary Soviet Double Agent George Blake Dies Ag ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's defence minister flies to Libya: media re ..

12 minutes ago

Sri Lanka bat in first Test against South Africa

12 minutes ago

Turkmenistan president claims licorice can cure Co ..

12 minutes ago

Road mishap at Katchehry flyover leaves on dead

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.