Restrictions Being Ensured To Prevent Spread Of Corona Cases In Balochistan: Liaqat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:38 PM

Restrictions being ensured to prevent spread of corona cases in Balochistan: Liaqat

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Balochistan province due to which the government is forced to ensure implementation of guidelines of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to stop the spread

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The number of positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Balochistan province due to which the government is forced to ensure implementation of guidelines of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to stop the spread.

Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Liaqat Shahwani said on Tuesday during a press conference.

He said the decision of complete lockdown will be made by NCOC however the situation is getting worst everyday.

He said the Balochistan government is implementing restrictions from May 8 till May 16 across the province according to the decision of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In the current situation, the government is making request to to the business community and public transporters to follow the guidelines, he said.

"Some people spend more time in shopping who are not just playing with their lives but putting the lives of their children at risk as the cases of coronavirus are on the rise", he said.

He said, last year on the Eid days, the positive cases had increased by 3 to 4 times, the same situation can be reversed if care is not taken this year.

Liaqat Shahwani further said that in the last lockdown, rations of Rs. 995 million was distributed by the provincial government saying that if the number of cases increases, the lockdown period might extend beyond May 16.

Senior doctors have also expressed concern over the increase in cases, so there will be a complete ban on moon night.

Shahwani hoped that after the lockdown, the number of cases would be reduced by May 16.

The restrictions will continue till May 16, said Shahwani adding that that Eid holidays have been announced and people should stay at home.

