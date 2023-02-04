Revolutionary changes demand team work in health sector: minister

Punjab Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir has said that revolutionary changes in the health sector demand team work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir has said that revolutionary changes in the health sector demand team work.

He was addressing the 9th CEOs health/MSs conference held at a local hotel here on Saturday. He urged CEOs health to perform their duties honestly and beyond political pressure. Dr Jamal Nasir said that essential and standard medicines lists available in hospitals should be displayed at entry points for awareness of the public and discourage political atmosphere in all the health facilities including Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centres. He deplored that training programme was not launched for paramedics to upgrade them in the past but now this programme would be initiated soon.

Secretary Health Ali Jan, in his address directed to ensure hepatitis screening for staff of all health facilities as well as their vaccination. He urged CEOs and MSs to get all the patients admitted in the hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme in a bid to earn maximum revenue for hospitals.

He said that bulk purchase of hospitals through CEOs at cost of Rs.9.2 billion was being done and month-wise disease Calendar being prepared to sensitize the MSs. He said that clinical audit of dengue deaths reported in 2022 would be conducted at all cost. Ali Jan announced waive-off fee/charges for conducting tests of ultrasound and X-ray at all RHCs to facilitate patients. He warned that habitual absent doctors would be transferred and reported to the department. The minister PSHD and secretary congratulated the administration for holding this conference in a successful manner.

The monthly conference was aimed at reviewing their performance while considering indicators like primary roadmap, purchase of medicines, bio-medical equipments, polio, dengue and Corona situation in the province.

Special Secretaries, DH health, DG drug control, all additional secretaries, PDs vertical programmes and all CEOs health attended the conference.