UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riffat Zahid Appointed First Nursing Superintendent In Punjab Institute Of Neuro Sciences

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:16 PM

Riffat Zahid appointed first Nursing Superintendent in Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences

Senior nurse Riffat Zahid has been appointed as first Nursing Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Senior nurse Riffat Zahid has been appointed as first Nursing Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS).

She joined nursing profession in 1984 and has been serving in different hospitals for the last 35 years.

Nursing Superintendent Riffat Zahid said that her posting as Nursing Superintendent in PINS was a matter of honor for her and she would try her level best to follow the advise of Executive Director PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood to make the institution more and more better.

Riffat Zahid said that she would ensure policy of merit for all. She said that her doors would be open for each staff nurse and all due problems would be solved priority basis.

Related Topics

Punjab Turkish Lira All Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister claims improvement in health servic ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Declines to ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister pays tributes to martyred pi ..

1 minute ago

Smog aggravated environment degradation in Pakista ..

1 minute ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine strongly condemns disrespect o ..

6 minutes ago

Tehran Says US Never Cared About Free Internet Aft ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.