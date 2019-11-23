Riffat Zahid appointed first Nursing Superintendent in Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Senior nurse Riffat Zahid has been appointed as first Nursing Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS).

She joined nursing profession in 1984 and has been serving in different hospitals for the last 35 years.

Nursing Superintendent Riffat Zahid said that her posting as Nursing Superintendent in PINS was a matter of honor for her and she would try her level best to follow the advise of Executive Director PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood to make the institution more and more better.

Riffat Zahid said that she would ensure policy of merit for all. She said that her doors would be open for each staff nurse and all due problems would be solved priority basis.