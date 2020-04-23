- Home
- Health
- News
- Rising by 32% since March, 3 in 4 (75%) Pakistanis now report washing their hands frequently. Over 1 ..
Rising By 32% Since March, 3 In 4 (75%) Pakistanis Now Report Washing Their Hands Frequently. Over 1 In 10 (13%) Still Claim That They Have Not Taken Any Precautionary Measures To Protect Themselves From Coronavirus
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:46 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, rising by 32% since March, 3 in 4 (75%) Pakistanis now report washing their hands frequently. Over 1 in 10 (13%) still claim that they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from Coronavirus
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, rising by 32% since March, 3 in 4 (75%) Pakistanis now report washing their hands frequently.
Over 1 in 10 (13%) still claim that they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from Coronavirus.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Which of the following precautionary procedures, if any, have you adopted to protect yourself from this virus: Using medical masks, wearing gloves, using hand sanitizer, washing hands frequently, staying in the house/limiting social interaction, self-quarantining?” (Multiple responses possible) In response, 75% respondents said they are washing their hands frequently, 74% said they are limiting social interaction, 63% reported using medical masks, 48% claim they are using hand sanitizer, 35% are wearing gloves, 14% reported self-quarantining while 13% said they have not taken any precautionary measures yet.