Thu 23rd April 2020

Rising by 32% since March, 3 in 4 (75%) Pakistanis now report washing their hands frequently. Over 1 in 10 (13%) still claim that they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from Coronavirus

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, rising by 32% since March, 3 in 4 (75%) Pakistanis now report washing their hands frequently. Over 1 in 10 (13%) still claim that they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from Coronavirus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, rising by 32% since March, 3 in 4 (75%) Pakistanis now report washing their hands frequently.

Over 1 in 10 (13%) still claim that they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from Coronavirus.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Which of the following precautionary procedures, if any, have you adopted to protect yourself from this virus: Using medical masks, wearing gloves, using hand sanitizer, washing hands frequently, staying in the house/limiting social interaction, self-quarantining?” (Multiple responses possible) In response, 75% respondents said they are washing their hands frequently, 74% said they are limiting social interaction, 63% reported using medical masks, 48% claim they are using hand sanitizer, 35% are wearing gloves, 14% reported self-quarantining while 13% said they have not taken any precautionary measures yet.

