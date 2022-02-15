Rising KP to functionalize 20 modular OTs in Khyber Teaching Hospital: KP CM

Under the PTI government's account coverage initiatives, Rising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (RisingKP) has been activating 20 modular operation theaters (OTs) at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) since March this year

This was announced by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in his Tweet on Tuesday.

He said that KTH has become the second hospital in the country to get ISO certification due to the health-related reforms initiated by the government.

The KP Chief Minister termed the development as a milestone achievement of the present government which has taken practical steps in the areas of health, education, and infrastructure construction.