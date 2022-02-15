UrduPoint.com

Rising KP To Functionalize 20 Modular OTs In Khyber Teaching Hospital: KP CM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Rising KP to functionalize 20 modular OTs in Khyber Teaching Hospital: KP CM

Under the PTI government's account coverage initiatives, Rising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (RisingKP) has been activating 20 modular operation theaters (OTs) at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) since March this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Under the PTI government's account coverage initiatives, Rising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (RisingKP) has been activating 20 modular operation theaters (OTs) at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) since March this year.

This was announced by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in his Tweet on Tuesday.

He said that KTH has become the second hospital in the country to get ISO certification due to the health-related reforms initiated by the government.

The KP Chief Minister termed the development as a milestone achievement of the present government which has taken practical steps in the areas of health, education, and infrastructure construction.

