RIUK To Be Handed Over To Health Deptt By Nov 30; Commissioner

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:26 PM

Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) being completed at the cost of Rs 2129.057 million would be handed over to Health Department by November 30

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar said that the state-of-the-art facility inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad would be soon ready for the city's residents and people of the adjoining localities.

He said the completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in delivery of health services.

He informed that Rs 200 million have been released for the year 2019-20, adding after completion of its three floors, the project would be handed over to the Health Hepartment.

