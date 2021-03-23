Roche/Regeneron Antibody Cocktail Reduces COVID-19 Fatalities, Hospitalizations by 70%

Swiss healthcare company Roche on Tuesday announced that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, developed together with US biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, reduces the risks of hospitalization or death by 70 percent among non-hospitalized patients, based on a Phase 3 trial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Swiss healthcare company Roche on Tuesday announced that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, developed together with US biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, reduces the risks of hospitalization or death by 70 percent among non-hospitalized patients, based on a Phase 3 trial.

"Roche ... today confirmed positive topline results from the largest trial to date assessing a COVID-19 treatment in infected non-hospitalised patients (n=4,567; REGN-COV 2067). The phase III outcomes trial in high-risk non-hospitalised patients with COVID-19 met its Primary endpoint, showing the investigational antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab significantly reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 70% (1,200 mg intravenously [IV]) and 71% (2,400 mg IV) compared to placebo," the company said in a statement.

Earlier in the month, US pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, stated that its antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 patients showed an 87 percent reduction in hospitalizations and deaths. Later, US company Vir Biotechnology and UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline announced that their monoclonal-antibody drug demonstrated an 85-percent reduction among coronavirus patients during early treatment.