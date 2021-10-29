UrduPoint.com

Role Of Citizens Sought For Prevention Of Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

Role of citizens sought for prevention of Dengue

Administrator District Municipal Administration Central Shoaib Ahmad Malik has said that citizens have to play their role along with local bodies to prevent spread of Dengue and other harmful bacteria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator District Municipal Administration Central Shoaib Ahmad Malik has said that citizens have to play their role along with local bodies to prevent spread of Dengue and other harmful bacteria.

He expressed these views along with Municipal Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar Rahpoto, Director Municipal Services Tauqeer Abbas while inspecting the fumigation at University Road and adjoining areas including Safoora, Char Minar Chowrangi Road and Bahadurabad, said a statement.

He said that DMC East made the best possible arrangements with its available resources for dengue prevention and to implement standard operating procedures to contain spread of COVID-19.

He asked Director Municipal Services Tauqeer Abbas that the fumigation should continue at UC level and, take steps in providing facilities to citizens.

Related Topics

Dengue Road Best

Recent Stories

FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Sukkur Police shot dead a wanted criminal

Sukkur Police shot dead a wanted criminal

1 minute ago
 Under construction dams to increase water storage ..

Under construction dams to increase water storage capacity by 21.837 mln acre-f ..

1 minute ago
 JIKA to continue its cooperation for public health ..

JIKA to continue its cooperation for public health projects in Pakistan: Shigaki ..

1 minute ago
 Inter district Hockey League to begin from Oct 30

Inter district Hockey League to begin from Oct 30

4 minutes ago
 6th Thal Jeep rally to be started from Nov 25

6th Thal Jeep rally to be started from Nov 25

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.