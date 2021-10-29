Role of citizens sought for prevention of Dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator District Municipal Administration Central Shoaib Ahmad Malik has said that citizens have to play their role along with local bodies to prevent spread of Dengue and other harmful bacteria.

He expressed these views along with Municipal Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar Rahpoto, Director Municipal Services Tauqeer Abbas while inspecting the fumigation at University Road and adjoining areas including Safoora, Char Minar Chowrangi Road and Bahadurabad, said a statement.

He said that DMC East made the best possible arrangements with its available resources for dengue prevention and to implement standard operating procedures to contain spread of COVID-19.

He asked Director Municipal Services Tauqeer Abbas that the fumigation should continue at UC level and, take steps in providing facilities to citizens.