Rossiya Segodnya To Publish China's Guide On How To Fight COVID-19 In Russian

Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:54 PM

Rossiya Segodnya to Publish China's Guide on How to Fight COVID-19 in Russian

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and scientific advice from I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, will publish the Russian language version of the first scientific guide on the fight against the coronavirus, which was written by Chinese doctors based on their clinical experience, Dmitry Kiselev, the Rossiya Segodnya director general, told Sputnik

"The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency has launched this project with the full awareness that we are competing with COVID-19 in terms of speed the speed of our learning of new knowledge, the speed of self-organization and the speed of our response to new, suddenly emerging challenges.

The speed in recognizing the unprecedented scale of the epidemiological problem is also important now, at least for our generation. And now, we are up. Let everyone do what they can. This is the only way to win. It is not the time for Russia's nonchalance," Kiselev said.

He described China's guide as "victorious."

"One should be able to recognize facts: China has defeated the coronavirus and was the first in the world to stop its spread," he added.

The Russian version of the book, titled "Handbook of COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment," has already been translated, typeset and put into print. It will be released on Wednesday.

