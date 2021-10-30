RPT - COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign to Start in Remaining Afghan Provinces in 2-3 Days - UNICEF

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Some 40,000 people are vaccinated daily in Afghanistan after a vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus started mid-October in 14 of the country's 32 provinces and the remaining provinces will begin administering the shots in about a couple of days, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi told Sputnik.

"UNICEF and partners are supporting a massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign targeting people in urban locations. This campaign started on October 16 in 14 Provinces. It started in the Southern region a day later," the representative said. "In the remaining provinces, it will start in the next 2 -3 days. Currently, almost 40,000 people are being vaccinated daily. This massive campaign will continue until we utilize 1.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson available in stock.

"

Afghanistan has received about 5.25 million doses of different types of vaccines both through COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility and bilateral donations, he added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been 155,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 7,257 deaths in Afghanistan. As of October 23, a total of 2,925,490 vaccine doses have been administered, the representative added.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse.

The Taliban then set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

