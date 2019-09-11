Rs 123 mln allocated to upgrade Polyclinic gynae section

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:56 PM

Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital's Gynae department is being upgraded and new equipment worth Rs 123 million is being procured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital's Gynae department is being upgraded and new equipment worth Rs 123 million is being procured.

This was informed in the meeting of the FGPC hospital Reforms Committee, which was chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday to review progress made against decisions taken in previous meetings of the committee.

It was informed that MRI machine, CT Scan and Mammography equipment are being installed in the hospital. The committee recommended creation of 220 additional positions of postgraduate trainee doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said reform agenda in health sector is being implemented expeditiously. All out measures are being taken to improve patient care in hospitals, he added.

He said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the ministry is committed to improving the performance of public sector hospitals and achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Dr Zafar Mirza said at present there is a heavy load of patients visiting FGPC hospital. He added around 8,000 patients seek treatment on daily basis at the hospital.

To address this situation, 35 dispensaries attached with Polyclinic are undergoing reform while non-functional dispensaries are being closed down and staff is being transferred to FG Polyclinic, he added.

He said some dispensaries are being assigned new role so the load on the hospital is reduced.

Federal Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, Executive Director FG Polyclinic Dr Shoaib Khan among others attended the meeting.

