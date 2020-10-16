Rs 350 mln additional grant approve for CPEIC extension block

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab government has approved Rs 350 millions additional grant for Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) extension block

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab government has approved Rs 350 millions additional grant for Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) extension block.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood had written to the provincial government for the additional grant.

Javed Akhtar said that Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar having special interest in health schemes.

The revolutionary changes were being taken in health sector under the directions of Punjab government.

The CPEIC extension block is over Rs three billion project while the new block will be made completely operational by 2023.

The CPEIC will cross 500 bedded hospital after construction of extension block.

The extension block was consisted on OPD, 208 beds, nursing hostel and construction of doctors hostel.

The patients from South Punjab could get medical facilities after completion of extension block, Commissioner concluded.

APP /sak