UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 350 Mln Additional Grant Approve For CPEIC Extension Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:51 AM

Rs 350 mln additional grant approve for CPEIC extension block

Punjab government has approved Rs 350 millions additional grant for Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) extension block

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab government has approved Rs 350 millions additional grant for Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) extension block.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood had written to the provincial government for the additional grant.

Javed Akhtar said that Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar having special interest in health schemes.

The revolutionary changes were being taken in health sector under the directions of Punjab government.

The CPEIC extension block is over Rs three billion project while the new block will be made completely operational by 2023.

The CPEIC will cross 500 bedded hospital after construction of extension block.

The extension block was consisted on OPD, 208 beds, nursing hostel and construction of doctors hostel.

The patients from South Punjab could get medical facilities after completion of extension block, Commissioner concluded.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Oppositions will begin their anti-govt protests fr ..

8 minutes ago

French Interior Minister to Discuss Migration, Dru ..

52 seconds ago

Saturday’s National T20 Cup semifinals to turn p ..

24 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 16, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.