Rs 3.6 Mln Approved For DHQ, Allied Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:11 PM

Rs 3.6 mln approved for DHQ, Allied hospital

The district health department has approved funds of Rs 3.7 million for repair, maintenance and expansion of different wards at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and Allied hospitals.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The district health department has approved funds of Rs 3.7 million for repair, maintenance and expansion of different wards at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and Allied hospitals.

According to the health department sources, funds over Rs 1.9 million will be spent on expansion of Out Patient Department (OPD) at DHQ hospital while Rs 0.5 million will be incurred on repair and maintenance of mortuary unit and Rs 1.2 million on OPD at Allied hospital.

