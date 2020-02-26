Rs.100 million released to protect people of KPK from Coronavirus: DG Health

Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Dr Tahir Nadeem on Wednesday said that the government running the affairs of the province released an amount of Rs 100 million for protection of people from the Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Dr Tahir Nadeem on Wednesday said that the government running the affairs of the province released an amount of Rs 100 million for protection of people from the Coronavirus.

The KPK government has adopted precautionary measures to control the virus from bordering areas, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

The people entering from Pak-Afghan borders, were undergoing a thermal scanning procedure before entering into the province , he stated. The teams had also been deputed to Bacha Khan airport for proper checking of people coming from foreign countries,he added. The DG Health further stated that 16 suspected persons had been provided a thorough check up and after reports, no one was found detected from thisdangerous virus.