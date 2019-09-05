Rs2.5b thalassemia hospital to be constructed in Peshawar: Haleem

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Chairman Frontier Foundation, a welfare organization and member Senor Citizen Council, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem has said that a special drive has been initiated to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a thalassemia-free province.

While, he said preparations have been geared up to construct Asia's biggest thalassemia hospital and research with an estimated cost of Rs2.5billion in Peshawar to save lives of thousands of children affected with thalassemia and hemophilia.

Talking at a meeting held to contain thalassemia here, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said Frontier Foundation is providing free of cost medical cover to 4500 thalassemia affected children in its three centres situated at Kohat, Peshawar and Swat.

On the other hand, he said the foundation was providing free of cost blood to thousands of poor and blood cancer patients in public hospitals and private hospitals. He said Frontier Foundation has become a ray of hope for the poor patients.

He urged upon the well-off people to generously help Frontier Foundation in its endeavours to save lives of thousands of poor patients and children.