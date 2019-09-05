UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs2.5b Thalassemia Hospital To Be Constructed In Peshawar: Haleem

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:16 PM

Rs2.5b thalassemia hospital to be constructed in Peshawar: Haleem

Chairman Frontier Foundation, a welfare organization and member Senor Citizen Council, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem has said that a special drive has been initiated to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a thalassemia-free province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Chairman Frontier Foundation, a welfare organization and member Senor Citizen Council, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem has said that a special drive has been initiated to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a thalassemia-free province.

While, he said preparations have been geared up to construct Asia's biggest thalassemia hospital and research with an estimated cost of Rs2.5billion in Peshawar to save lives of thousands of children affected with thalassemia and hemophilia.

Talking at a meeting held to contain thalassemia here, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said Frontier Foundation is providing free of cost medical cover to 4500 thalassemia affected children in its three centres situated at Kohat, Peshawar and Swat.

On the other hand, he said the foundation was providing free of cost blood to thousands of poor and blood cancer patients in public hospitals and private hospitals. He said Frontier Foundation has become a ray of hope for the poor patients.

He urged upon the well-off people to generously help Frontier Foundation in its endeavours to save lives of thousands of poor patients and children.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Swat Kohat Cancer Asia Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Taliban kill at least five people in 'horrifying' ..

1 minute ago

Increasing Number of EEF Participants Shows Growin ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends matric ..

1 minute ago

Son of Egypt's Morsi dies of heart attack at 25: l ..

3 minutes ago

Javeria seeks training opportunities for women cri ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Japan to Launch First Joint Pilot Tourism ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.