Rs2.671 bln spent on diabetic patients treatment across country annually: Health experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Health experts at a seminar here on Thursday have urged the people to adopt simplicity in life and avoid taking of sugary products particularly sweet drinks to control diabetes.

The seminar titled 'The impacts of sugary drinks and economy' was organized under the auspices of Pakistan National Hearts Association (PNA) was organized in a local hotel on Thursday.

Besides, KP Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minorities' Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and health experts, representatives of the civil society attended the seminar.

The health experts were unanimous in their views that a hefty amount of Rs.2.671 billion is being spent on the treatment of diabetic patients across the country annually.

They said that sugary drinks besides increasing the number of diabetic patients have also multiplied the number of the patients of various cardiovascular diseases.

These diseases, they said, on one hand are decreasing the lives of the people and on the other hand also multiplying the expenditure of hospitals on the treatment of such patients, which is bearing bad impact on the economy.

The speakers stressed on increasing the tax ratio on sugary drinks and imposing a ban on its sale in schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Addressing the seminar, KP Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Religious and Minorities' Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel urged the people for adopting simplicity in life and avoiding artificial modernism.

He urged for making walking and physical exercise a routine matter of life and minimizing the use of sugary products. He appreciated the organizers of the seminar and assured them of all possible cooperation.