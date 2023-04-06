Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Rs2.671 Bln Spent On Diabetic Patients Treatment Across Country Annually: Health Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Rs2.671 bln spent on diabetic patients treatment across country annually: Health experts

Health experts at a seminar here on Thursday have urged the people to adopt simplicity in life and avoid taking of sugary products particularly sweet drinks to control diabetes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Health experts at a seminar here on Thursday have urged the people to adopt simplicity in life and avoid taking of sugary products particularly sweet drinks to control diabetes.

The seminar titled 'The impacts of sugary drinks and economy' was organized under the auspices of Pakistan National Hearts Association (PNA) was organized in a local hotel on Thursday.

Besides, KP Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minorities' Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and health experts, representatives of the civil society attended the seminar.

The health experts were unanimous in their views that a hefty amount of Rs.2.671 billion is being spent on the treatment of diabetic patients across the country annually.

They said that sugary drinks besides increasing the number of diabetic patients have also multiplied the number of the patients of various cardiovascular diseases.

These diseases, they said, on one hand are decreasing the lives of the people and on the other hand also multiplying the expenditure of hospitals on the treatment of such patients, which is bearing bad impact on the economy.

The speakers stressed on increasing the tax ratio on sugary drinks and imposing a ban on its sale in schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Addressing the seminar, KP Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Religious and Minorities' Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel urged the people for adopting simplicity in life and avoiding artificial modernism.

He urged for making walking and physical exercise a routine matter of life and minimizing the use of sugary products. He appreciated the organizers of the seminar and assured them of all possible cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Hajj Civil Society Hotel Sale Jamal Shah All Billion

Recent Stories

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriv ..

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriving in Zaporizhzhia Region - G ..

18 minutes ago
 Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisc ..

Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisco Reparations Proposal - Poll

18 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey ..

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey on Official Visit

18 minutes ago
 Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Ch ..

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Challenge at 10th Nad Al Sheba S ..

26 minutes ago
 DPO visits district jail, reviews security

DPO visits district jail, reviews security

22 minutes ago
 Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourf ..

Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourfold Since 1996 - Lukashenko

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.